Uganda: New Licensing Regime for Uganda Telcos

25 January 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Raymond Tamale

Uganda telecom operators have up to January 30 to formally notify the regulator of the type of licence categories they want to apply for under a new licensing regime.

The new licensing framework which is to come into force in June 30 was announced last October.

According to Ibrahim Bbosa, the director of public and corporate affairs at UCC, the new licensing categories were created after a review of the broadband policy.

Mr Bbosa said the new policy framework structure is aimed at improving the quality of telecommunication services and boost investment in the sector. It has also been standardised and reclassified to cater for both existing and new operators.

The policy creates five different licence categories--National Telecom Operator, National Public Service Provider, Regional Public Service Provider and Regional Public Infrastructure Provider.

Players applying for a National Telecom Operator licence will have to float at least 20 per cent of the company's shares on the Uganda Securities Exchange within two years of acquiring the new licence.

