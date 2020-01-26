South Africa: Hurricanes Name Squad for Stormers Opener

Cape Town — The Hurricanes have named a squad of 27 players who will travel to South Africa and Argentina for the start of their 2020 Super Rugby campaign.

According to the official Hurricanes website , new coach Jason Holland said it is going to be a tough challenge against a South African side which boasts several Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks.

"As always, you can expect the game is going to be extremely physical," Holland said.

"We know they will have a certain confidence this year too, but we've got a good side who have taken lessons from pre-season and are ready for what's to come."

The Hurricanes, the 2016 Super Rugby champions, named scrumhalf TJ Perenara and hooker Dane Coles as co-captains for the season. However Coles won't board the flight for the trip with Perenara set to take charge.

The Stormers v Hurricanes clash at Newlands will kick off at 15:05 on Saturday, February 1.

The Hurricanes will then move on to Buenos Aires to tackle the Jaguares on Saturday, February 8 at 23:40 SA time.

Hurricanes squad:

Forwards

Fraser Armstrong, Tyrel Lomax, Tevita Mafileo, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Alex Fidow, Ricky Riccitelli, Asafo Aumua, James Blackwell, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Scott Scrafton, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Gareth Evans, Vaea Fifita, Devan Flanders, Reed Prinsep

Backs

TJ Perenara, Jamie Booth, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Fletcher Smith, Ngani Laumape, Billy Proctor, Vince Aso, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Wes Goosen, Ben Lam, Chase Tiatia, Jordie Barrett

