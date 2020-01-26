South Africa: SA U19s Book Quarter-Final Spot With Dls Win Over UAE

25 January 2020
Cape Town — Another dominant display with the bat from Bryce Parsons , with good support from Luke Beaufort , was the catalyst as the South Africa under-19s qualified for the ICC under-19 Cricket World Cup Super League quarter-finals in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

The SA U19s were triumphant over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 23 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method after the match was abandoned with only 23.5 overs bowled in the second innings.

They will now face Bangladesh in the next round on Thursday, January 30 at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom.

Parsons and Beaufort recorded fine half-centuries during their 152-run partnership to help the SA U19s post 299/8 before three wickets from the home side in UAE's innings and two rain delays restricted the visitors to 112/3 before the match was called off.

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat at the Mangaung Oval, with Jonathan Bird (43) and his new opening partner, Khanya Cotani (19), getting the hosts off to a solid start with a 63-run stand.

Despite both batters falling in quick succession, Parsons and Beaufort continued their notable form when batting together, putting on a game-changing, third-wicket partnership to take control of the match.

Both players brought up their fifties, with Parsons following up his maiden century in the previous game with a measured 84 off 83 balls (nine fours), while Beaufort raised his bat for a Youth One-Day International career-high 85 off 104 deliveries, including six fours and two sixes.

Cameos from Tyrese Karelse (26), Jack Lees (15) and Pheko Moletsane (12) helped push the Junior Proteas to just one shy of the 300-run mark and a formidable total.

Sanchit Sharma (3/57) and Ayran Lakra (3/48) were the standout bowlers for the UAE.

In their chase, the UAE shot out of the blocks, batting at more than seven runs per over before they were slowed down by crucial wickets from Achille Cloete (one for 27), Parsons (one for 22) and Moletsane (one for 14).

Jonathan Figy (36) and Kai Smith (18) batted well to rebuild the innings for the away side before the inclement weather had the final say.

"We struggled against Afghanistan but in the last two games, we have shown that we have the quality and the ability to play," Man of the Match, Parsons, commented.

"Luke Beaufort and Jonathan Bird have been really good for us, so the team is taking positives out of these two games and we are excited to move forward," he added.

