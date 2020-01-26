South Africa: Sun Met's Star Horses Frolic On the Beach

25 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — The city of Cape Town will be welcoming horse racing enthusiasts and socialites to Africa's Richest Race Day at Kenilworth Racecourse on Saturday, February 1.

In preparation for the Sun Met 2020, three of the most popular horses that will be competing for the number one spot and R3 million prize, had their own spa day.

Joining this year's Horses' Spa Day were South Africa's Horse of the Year, Do It Again , Sun Met 2019 winner, Rainbow Bridge, and Johannesburg's tote favourite, Hawwaam .

Chuma Matsaluka and Miss World South Africa 2019, Sasha-Lee Olivier, were dressed by Masa Mara, and joined the majestic creatures for a few snaps.

After the photoshoot, guests enjoyed a delightful breakfast on the beach.

House of BNG - the Official Celebration Partner of the Sun Met 2020, brought a selection of their exquisite bubbly to accompany the luxurious breakfast.

The continental breakfast buffet drew inspiration from the Sun Met 2020 theme, African Luxury: Visionaries .

Guests got a taste of what the Sun Met will offer at the event and left inspired to find the perfect outfit to capture the theme.

General Access tickets are available for purchase on TicketPro for R200, while hospitality packages start at R980 per person.

