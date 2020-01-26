Nigeria: Bauchi Rerun Elections - PDP Clinches Gamawa Federal Constituency Seat

26 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rasheed Sobowale

Alhaji Madaki Gololo, candidate of the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP), has emerged winner of Saturday's rerun elections for Gamawa Federal Constituency in Bauchi state.

Announcing the result in Gamawa town on Sunday, the Returning Officer, Dr Abubakar Mayin of Federal University, Dutse, said Gololo polled 21,223 votes to defeat his rival, Isa Wabu of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), who secured 15,004 votes.

Other candidates that contested are Dahiru Alhaji of ACP, Mustapha Ahmed of GPN, Ibrahim Aliyu of Merger Party and Bashir Dogowa of ADC who scored 102 votes, 248 votes, 78 votes and 152 votes respectively.

Others are Waziri Isa of PRP who scored 47 votes, Umar Husseini of DPC with 53 votes, and Alhaji Umar of APP with 20 votes.

