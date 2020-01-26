Algeria: President Tebboune Conducts Reshuffle Among Walis

26 January 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune conducted Saturday a partial reshuffle among walis (governors) and deputy walis (deputy governors).

"In accordance with the provisions of article 92 of the Constitution, President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune signed today a decree to reshuffle walis and deputy walis," said a communiqué of the Presidency of the Republic.

List of appointed walis:

BAHLOUL Larbi, Wali of Adrar ADRAR

DJARI Messaoud, Wali of Chlef

TIBOURTINE Zine Eddine, Wali of Oum El Bouaghi

MEZHOUD Toufik, Wali of Batna

ABINOUAR Abdallah, Wali of Biskra

NOUICER Kamel, Wali of Blida

LAKEHAL AYAT Abdessalem, Wali of Bouira

MERMOURI Amoumène, Wali of Tlemcen

DERAMCHI Mohamed Amine, Wali of Tiaret

CHERFA Youcef, Wali of Algiers

BENAMAR Mohamed, Wali of Djelfa

KELKAL Abdelkader, Wali of Jijel

SAAYOUD Saïd, Wali of Saida

LIMANI Mustapha, Wali of Sidi Bel Abbes

SACI Ahmed Abdelhafidh, Wali of Constantine

SAIDOUN Abdelsamai, Wali of Mostaganem

SEYOUDA Abdelkhalek, Wali of Mascara

BENMALEK Mohamed, Wali of Bordj Bou Arreridj

MAHIOUT Youcef, Wali of Tindouf

ZEKRIFA Mahfoud, Wali of Tissemsilt

BOUZIDI Ali, Wali of Khenchela

HADJ MOUSSA Omar, Wali of Tipaza

MOULAY Abdelwahab, Wali of Mila

EL BAR Mbarek, Wali of Ain Defla

MEDEBDED Idir, Wali of Naama

List of appointed deputy walis:

ZERROUKI Ahmed, Deputy Wali of Draria (Algiers)

AISSAT Aïssa, Deputy Wali of Menea (Ghardaia)

BOUCHACHI Ouassila, Deputy Wali of Draa Errich (Annaba)

CHELLALI Boualem, Deputy Wali of Djanet (Illizi).

