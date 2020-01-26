Algeria: President Tebboune Conducts Reshuffle Among Walis

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune conducted Saturday a partial reshuffle among walis (governors) and deputy walis (deputy governors).
"In accordance with the provisions of article 92 of the Constitution, President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune signed today a decree to reshuffle walis and deputy walis," said a communiqué of the Presidency of the Republic.
List of appointed walis:
BAHLOUL Larbi, Wali of Adrar ADRAR
DJARI Messaoud, Wali of Chlef
TIBOURTINE Zine Eddine, Wali of Oum El Bouaghi
MEZHOUD Toufik, Wali of Batna
ABINOUAR Abdallah, Wali of Biskra
NOUICER Kamel, Wali of Blida
LAKEHAL AYAT Abdessalem, Wali of Bouira
MERMOURI Amoumène, Wali of Tlemcen
DERAMCHI Mohamed Amine, Wali of Tiaret
CHERFA Youcef, Wali of Algiers
BENAMAR Mohamed, Wali of Djelfa
KELKAL Abdelkader, Wali of Jijel
SAAYOUD Saïd, Wali of Saida
LIMANI Mustapha, Wali of Sidi Bel Abbes
SACI Ahmed Abdelhafidh, Wali of Constantine
SAIDOUN Abdelsamai, Wali of Mostaganem
SEYOUDA Abdelkhalek, Wali of Mascara
BENMALEK Mohamed, Wali of Bordj Bou Arreridj
MAHIOUT Youcef, Wali of Tindouf
ZEKRIFA Mahfoud, Wali of Tissemsilt
BOUZIDI Ali, Wali of Khenchela
HADJ MOUSSA Omar, Wali of Tipaza
MOULAY Abdelwahab, Wali of Mila
EL BAR Mbarek, Wali of Ain Defla
MEDEBDED Idir, Wali of Naama
List of appointed deputy walis:
ZERROUKI Ahmed, Deputy Wali of Draria (Algiers)
AISSAT Aïssa, Deputy Wali of Menea (Ghardaia)
BOUCHACHI Ouassila, Deputy Wali of Draa Errich (Annaba)
CHELLALI Boualem, Deputy Wali of Djanet (Illizi).