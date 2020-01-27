Kenya: Basketball Legend Bryant Dies in Copter Crash

Photo: Airman 1st Class Daniel Hughes/U.S. Air Force
Kobe Bryant, in white, dribbles against players from the Dominican Republic during a pre-Olympic exhibition game on July 12, 2012, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
26 January 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Los Angeles, United States — Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Los Angeles on Sunday according to United States Entertainment website TMZ.

TMZ reports that Bryant was on board his private helicopter with four other people when it crashed, killing all on board.

American journalist Shaun King also tweeted: "A Los Angeles law enforcement source has confirmed to me that Kobe Bryant and four other people died this morning in a helicopter crash. An unspeakable loss for his family, friends, Los Angeles, basketball. No words. My God."

CNN also reported of the crash in the area 30 miles away from Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Times has also confirmed the incident. "Kobe Bryant was killed Sunday when the helicopter he was travelling in crashed and burst into flames Sunday morning amid foggy conditions in the hills above Calabasas."

The crash came only hours after the 41-year-old former Los Angeles Lakers star was passed by current Lakers star LeBron James for third on the all-time NBA scoring list in a Saturday game at Philadelphia.

Bryant was a five-time NBA champion in a career that began in 1996 and lasted until his retirement in 2016.

He also was a two-time Olympic gold medalist, helping spark the US squad of NBA stars to titles in 2008 at Beijing and 2012 at London.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

