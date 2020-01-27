Kenyan Forward Turns Pro in Belgium

27 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Kenyan youngster Wilkims Ochieng last Thursday signed his first professional contract at Belgian giants Club Brugge, earning the step up from the youth team to the senior side on a two and half years contract.

Ochieng joined Brugge from Royal Excel Mouscron in 2016 and has been impressive for the youth side. He scored three goals in the Uefa Youth League last year including a worldie against PSG that got the football world talking.

Brugge have moved with speed to tie down the teenager who, in an exclusive interview with Nation Sport, revealed he is looking forward to playing for the Kenya's national team, Harambee Stars, even though he has been capped by Belgium at youth level.

"It is a dream come true for me, I really worked hard for this moment and I am very happy. Football is a gift for me and it is what I want to do for the rest of my life," Wilkims, who turns 17 on February 15, told Nation Sport.

"The hard work doesn't stop now that I have signed the contract. I have to work even harder to get into the first team and stay there. I also really want to play for the Kenyan national team. I know there are 2022 World Cup qualifiers coming up and I really want to be part of that. As a young player, it is my dream to play for my country of birth and I hope to achieve that soon through hard work," he added.

Ochieng was born in Nairobi but moved to Belgium with his family when he was seven. He is represented by J & S International Football Management, that also represents Manchester City forward Kevin de Bruyne. He can play as a main striker and on the wings.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
External Relations
Sport
Soccer
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
Magufuli Sacks Home Affairs Minister for Unsanctioned Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.