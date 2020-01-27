Kenya: Ulinzi Stars Halt Tusker's March to KPL Summit

26 January 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Tusker's hopes of regaining their hold on the summit of the Kenyan Premier League standings were thwarted after being held to a 1-1 draw by four-time champions Ulinzi Stars at the Ruaraka Complex on Sunday.

Enosh Ochieng who had broken the lead should have won it for the soldiers at the death but his snap header from the edge of the six yard box went inches wide.

Ochieng scored with four minutes before half time but Tusker raced back to level through Timothy Otieno who scored a second half penalty.

Tusker remain third with 38 points, same as second placed Gor Mahia and one behind leaders Kakamega Homeboyz.

-More to follow

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

A lover of sports who seeks to tell the African story in an African way. Top ten finalist of the Abu Dhabi Sports Media Pearl Awards. Be it on the pitch, court, track, pool or course, the story will be told. On twitter @olobulu

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
Magufuli Sacks Home Affairs Minister for Unsanctioned Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.