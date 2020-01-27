Kenya: AFC Leopards to Unveil Spanking New, Luxury Bus

26 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By John Ashihundu

AFC Leopards will unveil a brand new, luxury team bus this week donated by the Government.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa promised the bus last year during the club's fundraiser in October.

The bus is in the final stages of going through clearance in Mombasa before being driven to Nairobi.

Nation Sport understands that a top club official is in Mombasa finalising the clearance for the 51-seater Government purchased bus for the Kenyan Premier League side.

The bus was purchased following a Presidential directive through the Sports Ministry to help the club, currently in deep financial crisis.

AFC Leopards have also confirmed that five potential signings, a majority of them youngsters from schools, are in training with the club awaiting the technical bench report before the transfer period ends on Friday night.

A reliable source also revealed that the 13-time league champions were looking for an experienced winger to replace Brian Marita who has joined Tusker, and a striker to partner league stop scorer John Mark Makwatta who struck again on Saturday as Leopards demolished Kisumu All Stars 2-0 at Moi Stadium.

Leopards treasurer, Maurice Chichi said the club is also looking for a partner and appealed to fans and leaders from Western region to come on board and support the team financially and materially.

Club chairman, Dan Shikanda said the team, which has been forced to depend on donations from fans and well-wishers in the absence of a shirt sponsor, has not fully paid its players for five months now.

He said Ingwe had suffered since they started playing their home matches at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos instead of Nairobi's Nyayo Stadium.

The former Kenya international urged the Government to allow the team to use the Nyayo facility during their home matches even as the renovations exercise resumes next week.

