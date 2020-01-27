Kenya 7s Finish Seventh in Hamilton Despite Stinging South Africa

26 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Kenya Sevens blew up their 17-7 lead losing to Argentina 19-17 to finish eighth at Hamilton Sevens on Sunday.

The team will now get 10 points from the seventh place play-off heading into the next leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series in Sydney, Australia next weekend.

Their exploits in New Zealand brings their tally to 35 points.

Kenya failed to handle the kick-off ball to let Felipe de Mestre to score as Redrigo Isgro added the extras to lead 7-0.

However, Paul Feeney's charges regrouped to land three successive tries through Nelson Oyoo, Collins Injera and William "Lomu" Ambaka after tearing the Pumas defence apart. Johnstone Olindi made one conversion with two other misses proving costly as Kenya led 17-7 at the drinks.

Then the Pumas came back strongly casing on Kenya's slippery defence as De Mestre sealed his double to inch closer 17-12 before Franco Sabato landed what ended up to be the deciding try. De Mestre added the vital extra to win the duel and finish seventh in Hamilton.

Kenya had at dawn stunned Dubai Sevens champions South Africa 36-12 in their last Pool "B" match, a day after they lost to England 24-19 and drew 12-12 with Japan.

The draw also proved costly as Kenya finished second in the pool with six points with England topping with nine points after they went on to down South Africa and Japan 21-19 and 26-7 respectively.

It was a thriller as Kenya landed four tries in quick succession through Ambaka, debutant Geoffrey Okatch, Injera and Jeffrey Oluoch. Olindi made two conversions for a 19-0 lead.

Then Branco du Plessis converted Muller du Plessis' try as the Blitzebokke trailed 19-7 at the break.

Zain Davids brought back South Africa into the match with a try that Branco converted to inch close 19-14 but Alvin "Buffalo" Otieno and Vincent Onyala put Kenya beyond reach with a try each.

Daniel Taabu made one conversion as Kenya got to beat South Africa for the first time in two years.

It was a see-saw as Kenya twice blew away their lead to settle for level pegging against Japan. Otieno gave Kenya the lead 5-0 only for Kippel Ishida to level at 5-5 after both teams failed to convert.

Taabu would convert his own try in the second half to give Kenya the lead 12-5 only for Dai Ozawa to cancel to try as Yoshikazu Fujita converted to deny Kenya victory.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
External Relations
Sport
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
Magufuli Sacks Home Affairs Minister for Unsanctioned Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.