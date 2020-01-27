Kenya: Counties Integral Yet Sidelined in BBI Push - Embu Speaker

26 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By George Munene

County assemblies are key pillars in the push for constitutional change yet organisers of BBI rallies have sidelines members, a speaker has said.

Embu's Josiah Thiriku noted on Saturday that MCAs have been left out of events that lead to grand public rallies aimed at popularising the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The rallies that have featured Kenya's top politicians have taken place in Kisii, Kakamega and Mombasa counties so far.

The key figures in the push are President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga, who birthed the BBI after their March 9, 2018 handshake, whose primary goals are national healing, reconciliation and development.

"EXPERT MOBILISERS"

Speaker Thiriku said ward representatives should be empowered to sell the BBI to the people.

During a media briefing in his office, he gave reasons why grassroots campaigns are better than one-off mega rallies in selected towns in each of the 47 counties.

MCAs are largely in support of the BBI, he said, adding they can become the initiative's "expert mobilisers".

He added that the ward reps can reach more people because they interact with them at the grassroots level daily through meetings.

He also said they will be more committed as they will own the initiative.

CONSISTENCY

The speaker further said the public needs consistent sensitisation on contents of the BBI report, a goal he noted cannot be achieved through a single meeting in a county.

He declared the BBI message safest in MCAs' hands, noting they remain behind with the people when politicians leave after the rallies.

Mr Thiriku further noted the need to uphold the principle of inclusivity, a key rallying call of the push for constitutional amendments, by involving all leaders in propagation of proposals.

EMBU SUPPORT

However, Mr Thiriku welcome the BBI team to Embu on February 2, assuring "wholehearted and overwhelming support" from MCAs and their electorate.

He distanced himself from Jubilee Party's Tangatanga and Kieleweke factions, saying Embu's agenda is for the people to embrace the BBI.

The speaker said residents do not want the bickering that has made headlines recently.

He noted that supporters of both factions in the county are united on the initiative.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
Magufuli Sacks Home Affairs Minister for Unsanctioned Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.