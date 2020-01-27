Kenya: Wacu Announces Plans of Settling Down After 2020 Olympics

26 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Malkia Strikers player, Jane Wacu has opened up about her relationship with her Seychelles lover and their plan to start a family together.

Wacu, who was speaking to Betty Kyalo during the K24 Friday night show Up Close with Betty, said she was ready to settle down soon after the 2020 Olympics games in Tokyo, Japan.

"Plan yangu ni kama hatungequalify Olympics maybe sai ningekuwa na ball. Ilikuwa hii mwaka ndio nilikuwa nimeplan," said Wacu.

Wacu, who also plays for Anse Royale Club in Seychelles, said she has no intention of having a big family -one child will do for her.

"Mtoi ni God anaplan but after Olympics naweza taka kamjunior, staki twingi, kamoja tu, kwanza kakikuja kaboi niko settled," she added.

The volleyball queen says she intends to keep her future husband out of the public eyes until they have a baby.

" Mtoi akicome msee mtamjua but msee yuko," Wacu said.

Wacu, who has been playing for the national team for the past 14 years, also expressed her happiness in qualifying for the 2020 Olympics in Japan, terming it as one of her greatest milestone.

"Kwa volleyball nimeachieve kila kitu, grand prix, world cup, world champion, professional Europe, club championship na Olympics ndio kitu imebaki tu," she said.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

