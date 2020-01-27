Nigeria: N-Power Programme Not Abandoned By Govt - Ngige

Enugu — Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has disclosed that the N-Power programme has not been jettisoned by the Federal Government as being speculated.

Ngige, while dismissing rumours making the rounds that the Federal Government has abandoned the programme, said the programme was being repackaged and amendments could occur in some areas.

Ngige gave the clarification in Enugu when he visited N-Power trainees at ANAMCO and Tetralog Mechatronics companies, during the weekend.

He expressed satisfaction with the trainees and advised them to form cooperatives to enable them to access loans.

Ngige stressed that the N-Power programme was one of the Social Investment Programmes of the Federal Government that cannot be abandoned midway.

According to him, with cooperatives, the N-Power graduating trainees can access loans from Federal Government agencies such as National Directorate of Employment, NDE, Industrial Training Fund, ITF and Bank of Industry.

Chief Executive Officer of Tetralog Mechatronics Company, Onuorah Nnabugo, said though some of the trainees might claim that they have acquired enough training to start on their own, there was need for them to acquire more training to make them better.

"Training is constant thing and everybody needs traning and you will continue to be trained," he stated. Ngige also visited the ongoing rehabilitation of Akanu Ibiam International airport runway, where he expressed satisfaction on the job.