Nigeria: Fireworks As Nogig 2020 Preliminaries Begin

27 January 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Four matches will be played today as the preliminaries of the football event of the 2020 Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games begin at the Legacy Pitch of the National Stadium, Lagos. The opening match will feature the defending champions ExxonMobil against NLNG begins at 8 a.m.

The match will set the tone for competition which comes up every two years.

In the second match, PTI will open their account in the competition with a clash against SEPLAT. In this battle, spectators are bound to see the two sides challenge each other for a place among the elites of the competition and a favourable outcome for either of the teams will underscore their ambition in the tournament.

Competition giants, NNPC will take on NCDMB in a lunch time fixture at the same venue, with the kick off set for 12 noon. SHELL and TOTAL will renew their rivalry in the competition in a late afternoon encounter. The match is expected to ignite fireworks as both sides will aim for each other's jogular.

It will be a show to behold as all the teams are ready for the big showdown.

The competition continues tomorrow with SEPLAT and DPR opening the day in an early fixture. It will be followed by CHEVRON against NCDMB, EROTON against SHELL while NAOC and NLNG will end procedings with a late afternoon fixture on day 2.

