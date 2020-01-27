Kenya: 'Cheche' on the Move Again After Leaving Saudi Arabian Club

Kenyan international David 'Cheche' Ochieng could be on the move once again after parting ways with Saudi Arabian second-tier side Al Ansar.

The former AFC Leopards and Tusker defender took to Instagram to pen an emotional farewell message to his immediate former teammates.

View this post on Instagram

It has been an amazing 6 months, I met friends and we stuck together as brothers, as I end my stay and my journey with my team Al Ansar, I wish them the best in the remaining matches.♥️♥️💯 #staywoke

A post shared by David Ochieng (@cheche_3) on Jan 25, 2020 at 2:35pm PST

Cheche joined Al Ansar in a one-year deal mid last year after exiting AFC Leopards. He has previously played for Saudi top-tier side Al Tawoun.

Meanwhile, Kenyan international striker Masoud Juma made his second straight start for Algerian giants JS Kabylie since returning from injury as the team went down 1-4 to AS Vita Club in a CAF Champions League tie in Kinshasa on Saturday evening.

Juma has impressed coach Hebut Velud who recently heaped praises on the Kenyan striker.

Could this be a new beginning for the former Kariobangi Sharks striker who is always on the move?