Kenya: 'Cheche' on the Move Again After Leaving Saudi Arabian Club

26 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Kenyan international David 'Cheche' Ochieng could be on the move once again after parting ways with Saudi Arabian second-tier side Al Ansar.

The former AFC Leopards and Tusker defender took to Instagram to pen an emotional farewell message to his immediate former teammates.

View this post on Instagram

It has been an amazing 6 months, I met friends and we stuck together as brothers, as I end my stay and my journey with my team Al Ansar, I wish them the best in the remaining matches.♥️♥️💯 #staywoke

A post shared by David Ochieng (@cheche_3) on Jan 25, 2020 at 2:35pm PST

Cheche joined Al Ansar in a one-year deal mid last year after exiting AFC Leopards. He has previously played for Saudi top-tier side Al Tawoun.

Meanwhile, Kenyan international striker Masoud Juma made his second straight start for Algerian giants JS Kabylie since returning from injury as the team went down 1-4 to AS Vita Club in a CAF Champions League tie in Kinshasa on Saturday evening.

Juma has impressed coach Hebut Velud who recently heaped praises on the Kenyan striker.

Could this be a new beginning for the former Kariobangi Sharks striker who is always on the move?

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
Magufuli Sacks Home Affairs Minister for Unsanctioned Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.