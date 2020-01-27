Africa: Nigerian Burna Boy Loses Grammy Award to Beninese, Angélique Kidjo

Photo: Michael Coghlan/Flickr
Angelique Kidjo performs at WOMAD in the United Kingdom in 2016.
27 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rasheed Sobowale

Nigerian musician (singer and songwriter), Burna Boy has lost the 62nd Grammy Award to Beninese, Angélique Kidjo.

Real name, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, Burna Boy's first studio album titled "African Giant" was nominated in the 2020 World Music Album Award category along with others including;

GECE - Altin Gün

WHAT HEAT - Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley

AFRICAN GIANT - Burna Boy

FANM D'AYITI - Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet

CELIA - Angelique Kidjo

The Grammy Award nominees are albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental World Music recordings.

28-year-old Burna Boy in 2019, won Best International Act at the 2019 BET Awards, and was also the Apple Music's Up Next artist.

Angelique Kidjo, 59-year-old singer-songwriter, actress, and activist is noted for her diverse musical influences and creative music videos.

She was remarked "Africa's premier diva" by Time magazine in 2007.

She is known for her hit songs which include "Agolo", "We We", "Adouma", "Wombo Lombo", "Afirika", "Batonga", and her version of "Malaika".

This year's win marks her fourth win in the category and fourth GRAMMY win overall.

During her acceptance speech, Kidjo celebrated a new generation of African artists coming up to represent the continent while thanking luminaries who came before her for their contributions to world music, including Celia Cruz.

"Four years ago on this stage, I was telling you that the new generations of artists coming from Africa gonna take you by storm and the time has come," Kidjo said.

"Celia Cruz, for me she's the goddess of salsa. She's the queen of salsa. She is one of those artists that taught me at a young age that my gender cannot define who I am, that I can do everything I wanted to do."

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
Africa
Music
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Magufuli Sacks Home Affairs Minister for Unsanctioned Deal
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.