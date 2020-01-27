Nigeria: Singer Hanujay Talks Inspiration Behind His Music

26 January 2020
This Day (Lagos)

One of Nigeria's fastest rising music stars, Aghogho Hanu Agbodje who goes by the moniker Hanujay recently shared the inspiration behind his music. The Lagos bred musician and content creator revealed how women play a part in inspiring the kind of music he does.

"Only God inspires me. God chooses to bless anyone he feels to bless. He is the one that creates a person who can draw very well and the person who can't even hold a pencil. Whatever you have is between you and your God. I've come to that understanding. Sometimes, I wonder how the inspiration came about. No human could have been responsible. Most times, it feels like divine intervention," he said.

He further disclosed the influence of women on his music, "I also draw inspiration from God. Women are beautiful, they help in beautifying my craft."

Despite starting music four years ago, Hanujah has two EPs to show how creative, dynamic and talented he is. He has released over 20 songs, with over 100 still in the pipeline. To date, he has dropped four professional music videos with a fleet of viral and promotional contents.

In 2018, he released the 'Vibes' EP' which consists of eight tracks. He followed it up with another EP in 2019. Both are produced by Patricia Studios.

Presently, Hanujay is not worried about relevance in the music industry, believing only good music will make him relevant.

"Staying relevant isn't part of my immediate plan. My plan at the moment is getting out there. The journey so far has been quite fun and educative. What you see from the outside is different from what it actually is when you come into the industry. I have actually been privileged to work with quite a number of artistes like Yung6ix and Ycee to know what music should be."

He added: "I think what's unique about my music is from my own life experiences, my background, how I grew up and things that influence me. It's how I feel, how I see it and how I relate with it. It's all about me. I think the only way to be unique in this lifetime is to be you."

Hanujay is a graduate of Delta State University and hails from Warri, Delta State. He was a dancer before music took hold of him through the influence of 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Music
West Africa
Nigeria
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
