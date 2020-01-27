Nigeria: Imo - Uzodinma Urged to Probe N800 Million LGA Funds

27 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chinonso Alozie, Temisan Amoye

Owerri — Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has been called to set up a committee of inquiry to explain how N800 million Owerri West local government funds were disbursed in Imo State.

A lawyer and member of Owerri West Local Government Area Interim Management Committee, IMC, Eze Eluchie, under Emeka Ihedioha, spoke yesterday in Owerri, adding that he was not comfortable with the way council funds were withdrawn between seven to eight months.

According to Eluchie, he started seeking audience with Ihedioha since August, pointing out that he did not get any response.

Eluchie said: "We did not even know how much was the wage bill, who are the contractors for the contracts they said they were doing and as a member of IMC, we don't know when the funds of the council were appropriated. I kept warning them that it's Federal Government's funds, and in due time, we have to account for them.

"I even wrote to Emeka Ihedioha's government to let him know what was happening in the council, even to other authorities but they did not yield any result.

"I wrote to FAAC, they told me that the least the Owerri west received is N125 million naira. I had planned to resign and lodge a complaint to EFCC, even before the supreme court judgment.

"What I am saying is that there is need to focus on the funds of local government council areas.

"Owerri West got over N800 million from June when we were sworn in and that does not include the Internally Generated Revenue, IGR."

Reacting, Owerri West Chairman of the Interim Management Committee, Innocent Ekenma, said: "The government of Emeka Ihedioha is prudent. We can see the projects everywhere and I want you to tell Eluchie to prove it."

