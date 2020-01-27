Malawi: MP Abida Mia Excites Youths With Skills Empowerment Initiative

26 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

The youth of Chikwawa Nkombezi Constituency have all the reason to embrace the future with smiles as their Member of Parliament (MP), Abida Sidik Mia has done it again; this time by donating 19 sewing machines to a class of 32 tailoring students.

Chikwawa Nkombezi Parliamentarian Abida Mia excites youths with skills empowerment initiative Abida Mia donated wheel chairs

According to the legislator, the project, which falls under the ongoing Skills Empowerment Project for the youth aims at reducing high levels of unemployment among the youth in the constituency.

Mia further said, she is optimistic that the program will eventually control the unemployment sitiation among the youth.

Among the 32 tailoring students is the 20 years old William Nyaganzi from Malemia Village in Traditional Authority Ngabu who lamented about coming from a an underprivileged family, said: "Once I complete5 the training, I will also train two of my brothers so that we can start up a family business and become economically empowered".

After the training, each students will be given a sewing machine as part of starpack. On this, Mia said she will shortly purchase more sewing machines so that every student in the class of 32 can have own machine.

Also present during the handover ceremony of the sewing machines to tailoring trainees, which took place over the weekend at Ngabu Trading Centre, was a group of 25 driving school students under the same program were also present.

So far, out of the group, 5 have already secured their driving licences having successfully completed their driving course.

During the last weekend, Abida Mia had a series of engagements in the constituency during which she made a donation of items valued at over MK1.7 million.

https://www.nyasatimes.com/wp-content/uploads/VID-20200126-WA0019.mp4

