Malawi: Mutharika Declares He Is Only Leader Until 2023 Elective Convention - No Factions in DPP

26 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Zawadi Chilunga

President Peter Mutharika has stressed that he is the only leader of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and warned party leaders against creating 'camps' within the party.

Mutharika: One leader at a time and this time up until 2024 its me President Mutharika addresses supporters DPP supporter carried a portrait of President Mutharika

Mutharika said this Sunday on arrival home from the United Kingdom where he attended the UK-Africa Investment Conference.

The Malawi leadr, who was welcomed by Vice President Everton Chimulirenji and other senior government and DPP officials, said the party would choose his successor at a national convention in 2023 and that no-one should harbour leadership ambitions now since "there is still a lot of time to go".

"These things of camps must stop; APM [Arther Peter Mutharika] is the only leader of this party; all aspirants should exercise patience," said the President.

He said the DPP is a family whose members must be united to ensure that it remains strong ahead of the next general elections due in 2024.

Mutharika advised the party followers to unite and strengthen the party at all levels.

The President, despite the jet lag on the 12 hour flight from London, did not look shaken at all with the expected electoral case ruling expected to be delivered this week following the petition launched by the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM, challenging his victory in 2019 polls.

Mutharika has always argued that he is convinced he won the polls and what Malawi Electoral Commission ( MEC) announced is a true reflection of people's will.

