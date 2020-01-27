Nigeria: PDP to National Assembly - Summon Buhari On National Security

27 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

The Peoples Democratic Party yesterday urged the National Assembly to, upon its resumption tomorrow, to invite President Muhammadu Buhari to address it on the alleged deteriorated security situation in the country.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan ,said its position was predicated on the alarming Global Terrorism Index report by the Institute for Economics and Peace which ranked Nigeria as the third country with the highest level of terrorism in 2019 after Iran and Afghanistan.

The party said the report was distressing, particularly as its indices showed that insecurity and deaths from acts of terrorism increased in Nigeria in spite of promises by the current administration.

It said the IEP rating had further confirmed its position that the security of lives and property in the country has gone beyond what the Buhari administration's security architecture, as presently composed, can guarantee.

"Our party posits that the issue of security has gone beyond partisan and sectional sentiments as well as propaganda and now requires concerted effort by all stakeholders to compel a review of security structure and method by Mr. President.

