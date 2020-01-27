Botswana: Sankoyo Bush Bucks Appeals for Financial Support

Maun — Sankoyo Bush Bucks Football Club leadership has appealed to the business community and different stakeholders to rescue the team, which is financially crippled.

The club chairperson, Sekai Morosi told a media conference as well as the donation of soccer boots worth over P20 000 by Wilderness Safaris Community Development Trust recently that their efforts to take the team back to the elite league were thwarted by lack of funds.

Currently the team is playing in the Debswana First Division North league and its performance was not satisfactory, adding that the financial challenges restrict the team from reaching some of its set goals.

Morosi expressed frustration that the team had even failed to honour one of its matches in Palapye due to lack of funds as well as losing nine key players because they were not paid their dues on time.

"We are overwhelmed by debts as we owe for usage of the stadium, players' accommodation and some players' dues," he added.

Morosi appreciated that some companies were supporting the team in kind as part of their corporate social responsibility, citing the Wilderness Safaris donation.

He revealed that the team had been solely dependent of Sankoyo Tshwaragano Management Trust all these years and thanked companies that continued to respond to their plea to augment assistance from the trust.

Despite the challenges, Morosi was optimistic that the team would fight hard to retrace their steps back to the premier league, adding that they would work hard to ensure they win all the remaining matches.

Wilderness Safaris Community Development Trust manager, Lesego Moiteela said the donation would motivate the players and improve their performance.

He said they donated the boots to meet the team's needs as they had realised that players experienced shortage of sport equipment.

"We want to see Sankoyo Bush Bucks back in the premier league next season, gaining the reputation and support it enjoyed before and that can only happen through unity and our support," said Moiteela.

Source : BOPA