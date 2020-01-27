Kenyan Youngster Joins English Side Middlesbrough

26 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Kenyan youngster Michael Gitau has joined English second-tier side Middlesbrough FC on an academic scholarship, the club has announced in a statement in their official portal.

Gitau is relatively unknown in Kenya but has had stints at the youth sides of Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Brighton in the past.

"George Gitau is our latest scholarship recruit for next summer. The Under-16 right-back was previously with Crystal Palace, Arsenal, and Brighton. Gitau is quick, athletic, and smooth in possession, and he impressed after a trial. The youngster will join 12 other young hopefuls next summer on an Academy scholarship at Rockliffe," Middlesbrough said in the statement.

The club revealed that the players are currently part of the U-15 team and have impressed during the trial period. The five players include Ash McCarthy, Max Howells, Sonny Finch, George McCormick and Luke Woolston.

Boro is hopeful that the youngsters would develop and graduate into the first team.

Manager Jonathan Woodgate has shown great trust in youth this season, giving debuts to several academy players including Hayden Coulson, Djed Spence and Aynsley Pears.

