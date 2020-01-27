Botswana: Rollers Put Three Behind BDF Xi

Gaborone — Township Rollers has put three goals behind BDF XI in the first leg of the Mascom Top 8 semi-final played at Royal Aria Stadium on January 25, raising their hopes of moving to the next round.

Tumisang Orebonye, Edwin Moalosi and Motsholetsi Sikele goals gave Rollers the win, while BDF XI got a consolation goal through Remmington Masuku, making the final score 3-1.

Popa made their life a bit easier winning the first round of the encounter with a reasonable margin, technically putting one leg into the final.

BDF XI will host Popa in the second leg of the quarter-final, giving them hope for redemption.

The game started off on a low note, something that could be attributed to the bad play field due to a slippery and muddy surface as a result of the rain.

After some time into the first half, it was the home team that quickly switched on, confusing the defence of their opponents.

This move resulted with a foul on Rollers forward,

Orebonye by BDF XI goalkeeper, thereby giving away a penalty kick.

The Rollers forward dusted himself and converted from the spot-kick, to kick his team a lead.

Rollers netted its second goal a few minutes before recess after BDF XI defence failed to clear their lines.

The defence could not accurately handle a powerful shot from Moalosi as it deflected from one of the defenders into the back of the net to extend Popa's lead.

After recess, Matebele seemed determined to reduce the deficit and therefore Rollers' goalkeeper was kept busy as the opponent consistently visited his goalposts.

At one point, Dambe had to parry away a hardly hit goal-bound shot from BDF XI substitute Godfrey Tauyatswala.

Rollers new acquisition, which the supporters had long waited to see in the field, Ghanaian striker, Francis Afriyie finally got a chance to showcase what he can offer.

The striker received a warm welcome from Popa supporters as he was brought in to replace Orebonye. Motsholetsi Sikele was brought into play in the second half replacing Moalosi and he immediately settled the match as he converted Rollers third goal with his first touch.

However, BDF XI pulled one back through Keeagile Kobe header late into the game.

When trying to impress on his first match, the Rollers import, however, found his name being registered in Joshua Bondo books for the wrong reasons after receiving a yellow card for remonstrating after a referee's call that he was offside.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>