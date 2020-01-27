Botswana: Coach Confident More Athletes Will Qualify

Gaborone — Botswana athletics coach, Justice Dipeba has expressed confidence that more athletes would qualify for 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games as the season progresses.

Dipeba said the University Of Botswana Athletics Club track and field event that was held on Friday was used to gauge some of the athlete's fitness.

"Most of the athletes that we have in the camp did not compete in the meet, as we felt they were not ready to compete," he said.

He said they fielded the 400-metre runners, Ditiro Nzamani and Leungo Scotch in the 800 metres to build the mileage and ensure that they were ready to compete.

Furthermore, Dipeba said the athletes did not produce impressive times as it was the first meet of the season.

Meanwhile, during the 400-metre race, veteran runner, Isaac Makwala finished in position one with a time of 47.13, followed by Keitumetse Maitseo with 47.98 while Pako Seribe finished in the third position with 48.29.

In the 800-metre race, Leungo Scotch hit the finish line first with 1:55.28, followed by Ditiro Nzamani with 1:55.54, while position three went to Amogelang Kazondonge with 1:57.12

Mothusi Boitswarelo claimed the 100-metre event with a time of 11.03, followed by Zaborone Machara with 11.06 while Thuto Masasa clocked 11.08 to finish in position three.

One of the interesting events of the day was 200 metres, which was won by Karabo Mothibi with a time of 21.14, Leaname Maotoanong finished in position two with 21.39, while in position three was Onneile Phokedi with 21.43.

In the 400-metre race T13 men, Cater Mabote stopped the clock at 55.11 to finish first, position two went to Allen Phetogo with 56.70, while Kgalalelo Kaishara finished in position three with 57.00.

In the women category, Bogadi Dipholo claimed position one with 12.83, while Tshepang Manyika and Setsile Keyi finished in position two and three with a time of 12.94 and 13.71 respectively.

Leungo Matlhaku won the 400 metres women category with 54.34, followed by Oarabile Babolayi with 54.47, while Motlatsi Ranti clocked 58.39 to finish in position three.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>