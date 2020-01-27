Nigeria: Why CBN Raised Cash Reserve Ratio

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday looked beyond the usual option of adjusting the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) it had adopted for months to manage liquidity and inflation rate by raising the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) to mitigate the impact of the high cost of doing business in the country.

Before last Friday's decision, the CRR, which is the quantum of funds that banks have to maintain in CBN vaults at all times, had remained unchanged for years while the apex bank concentrated largely on the MPR and other monetary instruments such as the Open Market Operations (OMO) to monitor, evaluate and decide on appropriate measures to maintain price and financial system stability on a sustainable basis.

Justifying the latest decisions of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) at the end of its meeting in Abuja, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, said that the members opted for the upward review of the CRR to 27.5 percent up from the 22.5 percent after a critical appraisal of the micro and macroeconomic developments in the domestic economy and the need to grow the economy.

As expected, the latest decision of the MPC has continued to elicit reactions from finance and economic development experts who, though were consensual in their views about the appropriateness of the apex bank's policy measures, but believed that the monetary measures required fiscal and other productivity-boosting policy complementarities to achieve the single digit inflation rate and position the economy on the path of sustainable growth.

This is not unexpected when developments in the macroeconomic landscape over the past few years and recent fiscal policy measures to improve the efficiency of yearly budgets and stimulate growth, including the huge infrastructure gap, dwindling real income of consumers, lingering real sector under-performance over the years and the 7.5 percent VAT rate scheduled for administration from February 1, 2020; amongst others are properly analysed.

For instance, available statistics showed that Nigeria's inflation has maintained an upward swing for months, moving from 11.23 percent in June 2018 to 11.98 percent last December.

Commenting on the latest apex bank's decision, an investment expert, Dr. Boniface Chizea, projected that an increase in CRR would immediately impact negatively on the amount of liquidity with the banks, thereby constraining their ability to extend credit and expressed serious concern about the implications of the latest policy measure for sustainable growth of the economy.

Chizea, who is also the Managing Director of BIC Consultancy Services, said the dilemma which confronts us remained whether this measure would not further undermine the growth prospects of the economy as it is common knowledge that there is some urgency with jump-starting growth to impact the unsustainable unemployment levels currently at about 24 percent.

While agreeing that the monetary authorities must have concluded that the desired results to mop up the excess liquidity and tame the inflation monster are best achieved using this approach, he also noted that some analysts believed the border closure has resulted in a spike in prices of food items and therefore a little surprised at with this measure.

Chizea, who also raised some concern about the likely inflation-triggering impact of the new minimum wage, pointed out that even though the core mandate of CBN is price stability, the apex bank is not able to do it on its own unless there is a complementarity of fiscal and monetary policies in order to achieve lower inflation and moderate liquidity in the financial system.

Another chartered banker and industry top player, Dr. Uju Ogubunka, maintained that the latest decision of the apex bank to tackle the excess liquidity challenge was inevitable in view of the increasingly worrisome problem of surging prices and the associated negative implications for the economy.

He described excess liquidity as economically risky and that managing it, through appropriate regulatory measures, was in the best interest of the economy.

But then, the financial system analyst and former Registrar of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) noted that solely relying on monetary policy strategies to tackle the challenges of excess liquidity could hurt the economy as such approach may discourage savings, weaken the capacity of the DMBs to lend to critical sub-sectors such as the SMEs and slow down the financial inclusion drive.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ogubunka, therefore, advised the monetary authorities against over-playing the excess liquidity agenda as doing so would harm the economy. As a desirable option, he advised the CBN management to set a measurable liquidity threshold to ensure effectiveness of the measure and sustain ongoing financial inclusion strategy drive.

Another development economic expert and Entrepreneurship and Small Business Management specialist, Dr. Timi Olubiyi, explained that the adjustment of the CRR would ultimately reduce the loans to enterprises, particularly to SMEs, from the DMBs.

Olubiyi, who is also university don and investment coach, projected that SMEs' outlook in the months ahead indicated that they would lack adequate loans to operate and invest optimally as the banks might increase the interest rates on loans with the attendant negative implications for investors and the nation's economy at large.