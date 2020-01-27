Nigeria: Telecom - RoW Issue Has Been Resolved - Govt

The Governors' Forum has resolved to address the lingering issue of Right of Way (RoW) charges in a bid to deepen broadband penetration in the country and promote a digital economy for a digital Nigeria, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has said.

The resolution, according to Dr Pantami, followed a presentation made by him during the meeting of the Governors' Forum held on Wednesday, the Minister said in a statement.

He was accompanied to the meeting by the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Garuba Danbatta, the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa and Chairperson of the Presidential Committee on National Broadband Plan (2020-2025), Ms Funke Opeke.

Dr Pantami said he discussed the many benefits that an increase in broadband access could have on the economy of the various States.

He noted that one of the key benefits is the rapid growth in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of any country that increases its broadband penetration.

He then urged the State Governors to adopt the 2013 resolutions reached by the National Economic Council (NEC), which agreed on a maximum RoW charge of N145.00 per linear meter of fibre.

In response, the governors acknowledged the benefits of broadband penetration and the Chairman of the Governors' Forum, Dr. Fayemi, stated that the Minister should consider the matter resolved.

There will no longer be any need to appeal to the Governors on the issue of RoW, Dr Pantami said.