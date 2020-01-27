Nigeria: Quickteller Commences Sale of 2020 JAMB E-Pins

Parents and guardians of wards intending to sit for the 2020 UTME (Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination) and DE (Direct Entry) examinations can now obtain the required JAMB (Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board) e-PIN from the comfort of their homes via Quickteller.

Quickteller, the consumer payment platform of Pan-African integrated digital payments company, Interswitch, has opened its platform for the sales of JAMB (Joint Admission and Matriculation Board) ePIns, a statement from the form said.

Registration for both exams - UTME and DE - will end on Monday, February 17, 2020, according to the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The Quickteller platform simplifies the registration process and eliminates the previously cumbersome JAMB registration process faced by many candidates nationwide.

Olawale Akanbi, Group Head, Quickteller Marketing, said: "Quickteller is committed to ensuring that payment is one less thing to worry about for our customers. One of such payments is the JAMB ePin. With our platform, prospective candidates can seamlessly initiate their registration process and purchase their 2020 JAMB ePins. In fact, the process is so easy, the candidates can actually complete it from their mobile phones. We like to reassure our customers that with Quickteller, Everything is Possible."

The CBT examination will commence from March 14 to April 4, 2020.