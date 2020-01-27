Zimbabwe: Minister Moyo Defends Zim's 'Repressive' Security Law

27 January 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo has defended government's controversial Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA) he says was taken from the dictates of the national constitution.

Moyo was addressing delegates at a recent Global Sharpers Forum in Harare.

"Let me also comment about MOPA, we have done the right thing for this country," Moyo said.

"MOPA replaced POSA and it being guided by the 2013 Constitution and one of the major issues is what time and who authorises the deployment of the military.

"Secondly, who regulates what sort of mutineers or anything should be carried or by the military.

"We just plagiarised exactly what is in the 2013 Constitution and we said that is what we are going to put because anything else was going to going to be ultra vires the constitution.

"So, a lot of people have been saying 'it's (MOPA) too hard' this and that but the reality of the matter is that it is exactly in terms of the constitution.

"Unless we change the Constitution, but I know some quarters are very uncomfortable with the amendments of the constitution, but these are some of the issues raised without critical analysis."

The Maintenance of Peace and Order Act replaced the controversial Public Order and Security Act (POSA), which critics said it was worse than the notorious South African apartheid laws.

Out of the 23 in POSA the Bill retains 20 Clauses as they are word for word.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Conflict
Arms and Armies
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
Magufuli Sacks Home Affairs Minister for Unsanctioned Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.