South Africa: Proteas Confirm Grade 2 Hamstring Tear for Philander

Cape Town — Vernon Philander , in his final Test match for the Proteas , has a Grade 2 hamstring tear but could still come out to bat for his side on Monday or Tuesday.

The 34-year-old bowled just nine balls on day three of the fourth Test on Sunday before he was forced to leave the Wanderers field with the injury.

He was sent for scans on Sunday afternoon.

"The medical team will try to manage the injury to give him a chance to bat if required," a Cricket South Africa statement read on Monday morning.

SCOREBOARD: Proteas v England - 4th Test, Day 4

The Proteas will almost certainly need Philander at some point given that they will start day four in pursuit of a mammoth 465 for the unlikeliest of victories.

Philander was also fined 15% of his match fee for his foul-mouthed celebration in sending off English wicketkeeper Jos Buttler on Saturday.

Source: Sport24