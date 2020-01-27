Nigeria: Calls for My Expulsion Uncalled for - Former Governor Idris

Lokoja — A former Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, has chided those calling for his expulsion from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over his alleged role in the last governorship election, describing their action uncalled for.

Some PDP stakeholders recently called for outright expulsion of the former governor and his son, Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim who was an aspirant of the party in the November governorship election for alleged anti-party.

However, in a statement through the Abubakar Ibrahim Media Team, the duo averred that the said position of the elders put forward by one Ibrahim Dansofo was in bad taste.

"Our party is guided by the rule of law. Neither the former governor nor his son has acted outside that principle. Those who seek to curtail the right of others and get electoral victory by subterfuge are the ones deserving of expulsion," the statement noted.