Kenya: Harambee Stars Ace Lands Greece Move

25 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Kenyan international Paul Were has joined Greece third-tier side PAE Aigeleo in a six-month deal, Nation Sport can exclusively reveal.

Were, who parted ways with AFC Leopards recently, is making a return to Greece where he has previously played for Kalloni, Acharnaikos, Kalamata and Trikala.

He has expressed his joy upon securing the deal saying he is determined to win promotion with the team.

"I am happy to be back in Greece, this is home away from home to me. I haven't played regularly for a while and that is why it is very important for me to come to a club that can help me get better and regain my form," Were told Nation Sport.

"I am happy here and eager to get started in helping the club rise up and hopefully earn promotion. Personally, I know I have to really work hard to be back at my best," the winger added.

The club is ninth on the log with 17 points from 16 matches and face 10th placed Enosis on Sunday at the Stavros Stadium in Athens.

