Kenya: Gor Gore Bandari, Homeboyz Go Top of KPL

Nairobi — Kakamega Homeboyz went to the top of the Kenyan Premier League standings after a 2-1 victory over Kariobangi Sharks at the Kasarani Stadium while Gor Mahia thrashed Bandari 3-0 in Nakuru to move second on the log on Saturday.

The away victory took Homeboyz to 39 points after 18 matches, just one ahead of Gor and two ahead of Tusker FC who play Ulinzi Stars at Ruaraka on Sunday.

Boniface Onyango had given Sharks a 22nd minute lead, but Homeboyz fought back with Kennedy Onyango drawing them level in the second half. Ali Bhai then struck the decisive goal nine minutes from time to hand them a fourth successive victory.

Meanwhile in Nakuru, goalkeeper David Mapigano scored a rare goal as K'Ogalo completed a double over the troubled Bandari to keep them firmly in chase for a 19th league crown.

Mapigano who was returning to the starting team after playing second fiddle to Boniface Oluoch for the last several months broke the deadlock in the ninth minute when his long clearance caught his opposite number Justin Ndikumana way off his line.

Gor then doubled their tally two minutes from time when newly signed left back Mike Apudo capped off his debut with a goal.

It was a goal that punched Bandari right in their faces, coming just after they had threatened with chances, Mohamed Siraj coming close with a shot that came off the bar.

Hopes of a second half comeback were thwarted when the defending champions scored their third in the 73rd minute when Kennedy Otieno added the third.

Bandari had a chance to score a consolation at the stroke of full time after Darius Msagha was brought down inside the box by Charles Momanyi, but Wilberforce Lugogo saw his effort saved by Mapigano.

Elsewhere in Kisumu, AFC leopards cemented their hold on sixth spot with a 2-0 victory over Kisumu All Stars. John Mark Makwatta lost a penalty, but still managed to find the back of the net for his 13th goal of the season, adding on to Vincent Oburu's opener.

Meanwhile in Machakos, Wazito's struggles continued when they suffered a sixth successive lost with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Posta Rangers.

Joseph Mbugi struck a brace in the fourth and 60th minutes with Clinton Kisiavuki adding the third to further compound Wazito's woes and raise more relegation worries.

In other results, Chemelil Sugar picked up a massive morale boosting point as they played to a 1-1 draw with Sofapaka while Nzoia Sugar and Zoo Kericho played to a goalless draw in Bungoma.