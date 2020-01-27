Kenya: Acute Water Shortage Hits Kericho County

25 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Vitalis Kimutai

An acute water shortage has hit Bureti constituency in Kericho County following failure to settle a Sh30 million electricity bill.

Bomet Water and Sanitation Company (Bomwasco) has cut off water supply to Kericho Water and Sanitation Company (Kewasco). The supply had been disrupted for a month.

BUY WATER

The most affected areas are Litein and Kapkatet trading centres, learning institutions and tea factories.

They are now forced to buy water from vendors.

Kenya Power Company last week disconnected electricity supply to Itare water treatment and supply station in Konoin constituency over an accrued bill.

"It is true that the water supply has been disconnected owing to failure by Kewasco to pay the [electricity] bills due, despite several promises to do so. We have a Memorandum of Understanding which binds them to pay the bill monthly," said Mr Patrick Langat, the acting Bomwasco Chief Executive Officer.

Mr Langat on Thursday confirmed that the money owed by Kewasco had accumulated for the last eight months.

WATER DISCONNECTED

Mr John Morombi the Kewasco manager in charge of Bureti sub-county confirmed that water supply had been disconnected over pending power bill.

Mr Morombi appealed for patience saying the matter was being addressed.

Kericho County consumes 60 per cent of the water from Itare water supply in Bomet County.

The money from Kewasco goes towards payment of electricity bills at Itare water works.

Kipsigis Council of Elders Secretary Edwin Kimetto, the business community and residents have demanded that Kewasco pay electricity bill to facilitate the re-connection.

"There is a risk of an outbreak of water borne diseases in the region. The county government of Kericho should step in and sort the matter," said Mr Kimetto.

Vendors are charging Sh20 per 20 litre jerricans of water sourced from rivers, streams and boreholes.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Environment
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
Magufuli Sacks Home Affairs Minister for Unsanctioned Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.