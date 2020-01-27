Kenya: Acute Water Shortage Hits Kericho County

An acute water shortage has hit Bureti constituency in Kericho County following failure to settle a Sh30 million electricity bill.

Bomet Water and Sanitation Company (Bomwasco) has cut off water supply to Kericho Water and Sanitation Company (Kewasco). The supply had been disrupted for a month.

BUY WATER

The most affected areas are Litein and Kapkatet trading centres, learning institutions and tea factories.

They are now forced to buy water from vendors.

Kenya Power Company last week disconnected electricity supply to Itare water treatment and supply station in Konoin constituency over an accrued bill.

"It is true that the water supply has been disconnected owing to failure by Kewasco to pay the [electricity] bills due, despite several promises to do so. We have a Memorandum of Understanding which binds them to pay the bill monthly," said Mr Patrick Langat, the acting Bomwasco Chief Executive Officer.

Mr Langat on Thursday confirmed that the money owed by Kewasco had accumulated for the last eight months.

WATER DISCONNECTED

Mr John Morombi the Kewasco manager in charge of Bureti sub-county confirmed that water supply had been disconnected over pending power bill.

Mr Morombi appealed for patience saying the matter was being addressed.

Kericho County consumes 60 per cent of the water from Itare water supply in Bomet County.

The money from Kewasco goes towards payment of electricity bills at Itare water works.

Kipsigis Council of Elders Secretary Edwin Kimetto, the business community and residents have demanded that Kewasco pay electricity bill to facilitate the re-connection.

"There is a risk of an outbreak of water borne diseases in the region. The county government of Kericho should step in and sort the matter," said Mr Kimetto.

Vendors are charging Sh20 per 20 litre jerricans of water sourced from rivers, streams and boreholes.