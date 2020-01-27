Kenya: Homeboyz Sink Sharks to Go Top of KPL Table

25 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Visiting Kakamega Homeboyz came from a goal down to edge out Kariobangi Sharks 2-1 and move to the top of the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) standings at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Saturday.

Sharks captain Eric Juma played a quick short corner to Boniface Onyango who drove across the box to release a pile driver to open the scoring in the 21st minute. Christopher Masinza's beautifully taken free-kick was headed in by Kennedy Onyango for the equaliser on 58 minutes before Ali Bhai completed the turnaround with a well executed lob over Sharks custodian Brian Bwire with nine minutes to full time.

This was Sharks' ninth loss of the season and it leaves them 13th on the log with 13 points having played 18 matches. A visibly disappointed Sharks coach William Muluya dashed to the dressing room after the final whistle leaving performance analyst David Mbugua to speak to the press.

"We give credit to the opponents, they clearly exhibited maturity in the second half and won the game. We tried to push after they scored the second goal but it was tough. We are not really worried about the position we are in but we are trying to lift the team. The bigger picture is what matters to us most and we are building a team that will dominate the league in a few years' time," he said.

The win pushes Homeboyz to the top of the log, one point above second placed Gor Mahia - who beat Bandari 3-0 in Nakuru also on Saturday. Tusker could return to the summit of the standings with a win over Ulinzi Stars at Ruaraka on Sunday.

Despite the win, Homeboyz coach Nicholas Muyoti is not getting ahead of himself.

"The league is a marathon and our focus is now on the next match. I don't want the pressure of being at the top to get into my players' heads. We need to concentrate and prepare well for each game," the former Kenyan international said.

"Sharks dominated the first half but I must congratulate my players, they were patient and showed character to pick the three points in the second half," he added.

Homeboyz will host Wazito in their next match next Sunday in Kakamega.

