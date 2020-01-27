South Africa: Simultaneous Joint Operations Conducted Across the Province Continue to Make an Impact

press release

The simultaneous joint crime prevention operations that were conducted in a number of Clusters across the province since the early hours of Friday, 24th January 2019 until this morning, 26 January 2020, have nabbed 554 suspects for crimes ranging from Possession of dagga, Possession of dangerous weapons, illegal immigration act, common robbery, theft, robbery with a firearm, RTA to non-compliance with liquor Act.

The intensity of these operations have proven to be making an impact across the province as more criminals find themselves behind bars. The operations focussed on roadblocks, stop and searches operations, liquor outlet raids, drugs, visiting second hand goods and tracing of wanted suspects. They composed of various Police units in partnership with the Community Based Crime Prevention Structures.

In relation to counterfeit goods, Police in the Tzaneen Cluster, conducted an operation at Bololobedu South focussing on the confiscation of counterfeit goods. The operation resulted in the confiscation of hundreds of counterfeit goods such as shoe polishes, deodorants, cigarettes and sanitary pads.

The SAPS in Polokwane focussed on the hot spot areas in the Central Business District (CBD) and the surrounding areas including the shopping malls. A total number of 98 persons were searched during the stop and searches. Whereas Six (06) suspects sought for cases of theft, assault, fraud, defeating the ends of justice, robbery with firearm, house breaking and theft were nabbed by the detectives during the Intelligence joint operations. The suspects aged between 31 and 44, will appear in Polokwane magistrate's court soon.

In the Seshego Cluster, the team which has been following suspects stealing battery towers around Seshego and Polokwane area, managed to arrest a 32-year-old suspect at Chebeng Village, after he was found in possession of 13 suspected stolen battery towers with the estimated value of R100 000-00.

It is believed that the suspect is part of a syndicate that has been operating around Seshego and Polokwane. The suspect attempted to escape from lawful custody while at the Police station and in the process he allegedly hit the window and damaged it. He will face additional charge of malicious damage to property. Police preliminary investigations linked him with another suspect who was arrested in Seshego recently on the same charge.

Meanwhile in the Thohoyandou Cluster, the Intelligence led joint operation that was activated to trace a suspect involved in burglary residence, managed to recover several suspected stolen properties at a house in Tswinga Village. The suspect managed to escape but Police have since launch a manhunt for his arrest.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The following items were recovered:

Music system set, Refrigerator, amplifier,wall watch, 2x cutlery set, 2x electric kettles, bedding set, wheelbarrow,08 x boxes of tiles,10 tiles cement 1x JVC plasma TV,02 chairs, 01x bundle of tissue , 01x floor mat, groceries 02x washing basket, 01x TV stand, clothing and tools box.

During these integrated operations, several knives, large quantities of liquor were also confiscated and six (06) shebeens closed.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, has condemned these teams of operational members for their endless efforts in fighting crime across the province.

All other arrested suspects are expected to appear before various magistrate courts soon.

These operations are still continuing across the province.