Sudan: Gold Merchant Robbed and Killed

Abasiya / Khartoum / Omdurman — Gold merchant Mohamed Abdelbagi Dayel Nur was shot dead and robbed by unknown gunmen on the road between Abasiya and El Tadamun in South Kordofan. 22 die in traffic accidents.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that the perpetrators shot Abdelbagi while he was riding a motorcycle with a colleague. He was killed instantly. The gunmen stole a very large sum of money that he was carrying.

Traffic incident

Seven people died and others were injured in a traffic accident at the intersection of Souk Karor in the Ambedda area in Omdurman yesterday. The accident involved two busses, one coming from Abu Yousef in Khartoum and heading to El Fasher in North Darfur, the other coming from Zawraq El Eiman and heading to Kadugli in South Kordofan.

The injured were taken to Omdurman Hospital.

15 young men died in a traffic accident on Madani Street in Khartoum as a Hilux carrying the young men hit a vehicle.