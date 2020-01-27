Sudan: Gold Merchant Robbed and Killed

24 January 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Abasiya / Khartoum / Omdurman — Gold merchant Mohamed Abdelbagi Dayel Nur was shot dead and robbed by unknown gunmen on the road between Abasiya and El Tadamun in South Kordofan. 22 die in traffic accidents.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that the perpetrators shot Abdelbagi while he was riding a motorcycle with a colleague. He was killed instantly. The gunmen stole a very large sum of money that he was carrying.

Traffic incident

Seven people died and others were injured in a traffic accident at the intersection of Souk Karor in the Ambedda area in Omdurman yesterday. The accident involved two busses, one coming from Abu Yousef in Khartoum and heading to El Fasher in North Darfur, the other coming from Zawraq El Eiman and heading to Kadugli in South Kordofan.

The injured were taken to Omdurman Hospital.

15 young men died in a traffic accident on Madani Street in Khartoum as a Hilux carrying the young men hit a vehicle.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
Magufuli Sacks Home Affairs Minister for Unsanctioned Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.