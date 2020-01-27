Kenya: Kipchoge Crowned 2019 Best Sportsperson

Mombasa — Eliud Kipchoge, regarded as the greatest marathoner of all time has been crowned the 2019 Safaricom Sports Personality of The Year for the second year running at a glamorous SOYA gala held at the Mombasa Sports Club on Friday.

The world record holder had a hugely successful 2019 season, defending his London Marathon title in London and going on to become the first man to ever run the marathon in under two hours after clocking 1:59:40 in the Ineos 1:59 challenge in Austria.

For clinching the award, Kipchoge, also the reigning Olympic champion, pocketed Sh1mn and a glittering trophy engraved with his name.

The world record holder in marathon was also named the Sportsman of the Year 2019, winning the gong ahead of fellow athletes, Olympic steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto, world champion Timothy Cheruiyot, world half marathon record holder Geoffrey Kamworor and footballer Michael Olunga.

In the Sportswoman category, the sensational Hellen Obiri floored a galaxy of stars to bag the award that saw her win the accolade she last scooped in 2017.

Obiri, who won two world titles in 2019, the World Cross Country and the 5,000m at the World Championship, won the award ahead of two-time London marathon champion and women's marathon world record holder, Brigid Kosgei, world steeplechase champion Beatrice Chepkoech, world marathon champion Ruth Chepngetich and body builder Evelyn Okinyi Owala.

Full list of winners:

Sports Personality of the Year:

WINNER: ELIUD KIPCHOGE

Sportsman of the Year;

Winner: Eliud Kipchoge

Timothy Cheruiyot (Athletics)

Geoffrey Kamworor (Athletics)

Sportswoman of the Year;

Winner: Hellen Obiri

2.Brigid Kosgei (Athletics)

Ruth Chepng'etich (Athletics)

Sportswoman Living with disability (Men);

Winner Samuel Muchai (Athletics)

Onesmus Mutinda (Special Olympics)

Vincent Mutai (Athletics)

Sportsman Living with disability (Women);

Winner: Catherine Nyaga (Athletics)

Ruth Jemurgor (Athletics)

Nancy Chelagat (Athletics)

Coach of the Year;

Paul Bitok (Malkia Strikers)

Sports Team of the Year men;

Winners: KCB Rugby

Kenya Morans

Bandari FC

Sports Team of the Year women;

Winner: Malkia Strikers

Kenya Lionesses

Harambee Starlets

Federation of the Year;

Kenya Special Olympics

Most Promising (Boys);

Winner: Geoffrey Okwach (Rugby)

Dominic Ndigiti (Athletics)

Daniel Sakari (Football)

Most Promising (Girls)

Winner: Jentrix Shikangwa (Football)

Belinda Wanjiru (Golf)

Faith Chepkemoi (Athletics)

School coach of the year:

Justin Kigwari (Kwanthanze Girls' volleyball)

School team of the year (Boys)

Winner: Kakamega High School 9Rugby 15s)

Upper Hill High School (7s rugby)

Friends School Kamusinga (Hockey)

School team of the year (Girls)

Winner: Kwanthanze High School (Volleyball)

Moi Girls Kamusinga (Handball)

St. Cecilia Misikhu (Girls hockey)

Most outstanding player (Girls)

Maria Bianchi (Swimming)

Most outstanding player (Boys)

Stephen Ndegwa (Swimming)

Community Hero;

Johannah Omollo (Football)

Hall OF Fame inductees

Dorcas Ndasaba (Volleyball)

Mahmoud Abbas (Football)

