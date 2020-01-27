Morocco/Western Sahara: Group Condemns Approval for Morocco to Host Futsal 2020 in Western Sahara

27 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Umar Shehu Usman

The Nigeria Movement for the Liberation of Western Sahara has condemned in totality plans by Morocco, in collaboration with the Confederation of African Football (CAF), to host the FUTSAL 2020 Cup of Nations in El-Aaiun occupied city of Western Sahara.

The tournament is scheduled to hold from January 28 to February 7, 2020.

In a statement made available to journalists over the weekend, the coordinator of the NMLWS, Dr. Dipo Fashina, berated the move, adding that there's no country in the world that recognizes Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara.

"The African Union in the Twenty Fourth Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from 30-31 January 2015: Condemned the organisation of Crans Montana Forum in the occupied city of Dakhla, as a flagrant violation of the International Law."

The union further urged CAF to in future, always make use of the African Union or United Nations official maps as a guide when awarding tournaments.

It however explained that it has no problem with Morocco hosting tournament inside their internationally recognized borders, noting that any attempt to extend such borders stood condemned and a violation of International Law.

