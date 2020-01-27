South Africa: Tshwane Metro Cop Arrested for Allegedly Demanding R400 Bribes

A Tshwane Metro Police Departmental traffic officer is set to appear in the Pretoria Regional Court on Monday morning on charges related to corruption.

The 41-year-old officer was arrest at the weekend for allegedly extorting bribes from motorists, Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said.

"Members of the RMTC's National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit and the Hawks pounced on the suspect at an off-ramp on the R80 where he was [allegedly] conducting his unlawful activities," Zwane said.

It is alleged that he was demanding R400 bribes from motorists for violations of traffic regulations.

Members of the public are urged to report corruption and bribes on 0861 400 800 or by WhatsApp on 083 293 7989.

Last week, a former policeman was sentenced to nine years in jail for corruption, News24 reported.

Former constable Mkhanyiseli Mashiyi, 43, who was stationed at the Cambridge police station, was found guilty of fraud, theft and defeating the ends of justice by the East London Regional Court.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana said they were determined to intensify the fight against corruption, including in their own ranks.

"Mashiyi was notorious for preying on individuals he came across in compromising positions during his night shifts. He would then demand money and possessions from his victims not to arrest them, and they would oblige fearing arrest and embarrassment.

"The long arm of the law caught up with him in December 2012," Kinana said.

Source: News24