South Africa: Tshwane Metro Cop Arrested for Allegedly Demanding R400 Bribes

27 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

A Tshwane Metro Police Departmental traffic officer is set to appear in the Pretoria Regional Court on Monday morning on charges related to corruption.

The 41-year-old officer was arrest at the weekend for allegedly extorting bribes from motorists, Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said.

"Members of the RMTC's National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit and the Hawks pounced on the suspect at an off-ramp on the R80 where he was [allegedly] conducting his unlawful activities," Zwane said.

It is alleged that he was demanding R400 bribes from motorists for violations of traffic regulations.

Members of the public are urged to report corruption and bribes on 0861 400 800 or by WhatsApp on 083 293 7989.

Last week, a former policeman was sentenced to nine years in jail for corruption, News24 reported.

Former constable Mkhanyiseli Mashiyi, 43, who was stationed at the Cambridge police station, was found guilty of fraud, theft and defeating the ends of justice by the East London Regional Court.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana said they were determined to intensify the fight against corruption, including in their own ranks.

"Mashiyi was notorious for preying on individuals he came across in compromising positions during his night shifts. He would then demand money and possessions from his victims not to arrest them, and they would oblige fearing arrest and embarrassment.

"The long arm of the law caught up with him in December 2012," Kinana said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
Magufuli Sacks Home Affairs Minister for Unsanctioned Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.