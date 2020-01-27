South Africa: How the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund Is Being Milked

analysis

One only has to Google 'Thelma Melk' - the current Head Of Legal and Corporate Secretariat at the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund - to realise her career path has been anything but stellar. She was replaced as the SABC's company secretary in 2012 after she was suspended in September 2011, allegedly for 'poor work performance'. Word is that Melk allegedly received a R3,2-million payout from the struggling public broadcaster just to go away. Now her past has come to haunt the members of Eskom's retirement fund.

Before Thelma Melk's suspension from the SABC made headlines, she was linked to another controversy at the struggling broadcaster. She was known as an international jetsetter and big spender before the broadcaster clamped down on hers and other executive extravagance.

Besides other international destinations, Melk jetted to Los Angeles, first class, on a so-called "content purchasing visit" with a ticket that cost the SABC R175,000. According to the SABC's annual report, she was one of the public broadcaster's top earners with a remuneration package of R1.75-million per annum.

She started her career as a legal advisor, employed by Mmabatho City Council before joining the Department of Trade and Industry where she started out...