South Africa: Police Recover Counterfeit Cigarettes to the Value of R312 500-00

press release

An additional charge of bribery was added to a suspect who was found in possession of counterfeit cigarettes with an estimated value of R312 500-00.

On Sunday 26 January 2020, at approximately 12h30, members of the SAPS K9 together with members of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department confiscated counterfeit cigarettes in Walkers Fruit Farms, Meyerton. It consisted of 3125 cartoons of counterfeit Royal and Chelsea cigarettes. The suspect offered the members a bribe of R29900-00 for his release but instead the loyal police officers added a charge of bribery.