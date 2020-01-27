South Africa: Police Recover Counterfeit Cigarettes to the Value of R312 500-00

26 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

An additional charge of bribery was added to a suspect who was found in possession of counterfeit cigarettes with an estimated value of R312 500-00.

On Sunday 26 January 2020, at approximately 12h30, members of the SAPS K9 together with members of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department confiscated counterfeit cigarettes in Walkers Fruit Farms, Meyerton. It consisted of 3125 cartoons of counterfeit Royal and Chelsea cigarettes. The suspect offered the members a bribe of R29900-00 for his release but instead the loyal police officers added a charge of bribery.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
Magufuli Sacks Home Affairs Minister for Unsanctioned Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.