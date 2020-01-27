South Africa: Young Activists' Challenge to Business Economic Indaba May Have Gone Unheard

analysis

South Africa has mastered the art of fiddling while inequality burns. There's a thriving economy in conferences, indabas, workshops, seminars, lekgotlas and research reports. But there's a huge gulf betwixt platitudes and action based on common purpose. Something has to change.

It is arguable that the acute nature of South Africa's economic crisis is in no small part a consequence of the lack of imagination of its business community, their preference to sit on their hands (or rather on their cash), waiting for government to create the ideal safe economic environment (something that doesn't exist anywhere in the world); and their ingrained Pavlovian habits, which predetermine what is possible and what is not.

The recent Business Economic Indaba, convened by Business Unity South Africa (Busa), would in many ways support that argument.

There's no questioning the genuine desire of some in big business to make a positive difference and ensure that business plays a part in rescuing our society and restoring it on a constitutionally mandated pathway to equality and social justice (because that's what we all say we subscribe to, isn't it?).

In his opening speech, Busa President Sipho Pityana, for example, was at pains to stress that the...