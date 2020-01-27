Eritrea: Gash Barka - Regional Assembly Conducts 18th Regular Meeting

Asmara — The Assembly of Gash Barka region conducted its 18th regular meeting on 23 January, in Barentu under the theme "Integrated Soil and Water Conservation Effort for Enhanced Productivity".

Underlining the significant contribution of soil and water conservation activity in redressing the environment and enhancing agricultural production, Mr. Osman Mohammed Ali, Chairman of the Assembly, said that soil and water conservation activity will be given priority task of the administration of the Gash Barka region for 2020, and called on members of the Assembly to play active role in organizing and mobilizing communities to that end.

Indicating that most of the charted out development of 2019 are implemented, Mr. Osman stated that construction of maternity waiting rooms in health institutions, ensuring proper use of latrines in villages, controlling deforestation activities, increasing students' school enrolment, as well as ensuring potable water supply are among activities that need increased effort.

Reminding members of the Assembly to play leading role in the successful implementation of the charted out development programs as well as in organizing community led development initiatives, Mr. Abraha Garza, Governor of Gash Barka region, on his part, expressed the regional administration's readiness to cooperate with the regional Assembly in all its endeavors.

The Regional Assembly adopted recommendations and resolutions on the overall activities, including regular community based soil and water conservation popular campaigns, strengthening forestation and wildlife protection activities, as well as strengthening students' school enrolment programs among others.