South Africa: Proteas Lose Bronze Playoff At Netball Nations Cup

London — The Proteas have lost their third-place playoff at the Netball Nations Cup against England in London on Sunday.

South Africa made two changes to the team that played New Zealand on Saturday, Khanyisa Chawane got a start at centre in place of Rome Dreyer and Izette Griesel at wing attack ahead of captain Bongiwe Msomi.

The Proteas had a shaky first quarter and committed a few mistakes which England punished them for. At the end of the first quarter it was the host that enjoyed an 18-15 lead.

It was England that kept pushing and took an 18-15 lead going into the half time break and take an overall lead of 36-29 at half time.

Third quarter score was 49 -48 in favour of England.

The game went all the way to the last second and England won the match 65-63 .

England Captain Natalie Haythornthwaite who was also playing her 50th test match was the player of the match on the day.

The win for England saw them finish third at the 2020 Netball Nations Cup.

"I am proud of the ladies, they really fought hard for each other on court even though we had some calls going against us, we soldiered on. As we head back home we take with us a lot of lessons and I am sure we are a better team leaving here. Playing against the best in the world has done us a whole lot of good and I am certain that we will strive to be better as we go along," said Proteas coach Dorette Badenhorst.

The final day of the 2020 Nations Cup saw world champions, the New Zealand Silver Ferns beat the Sunshine Girls of Jamaica 67-56 to lift the inaugural Nations Cup trophy.

Score breakdown:

Q1 England 18-South Africa 15

Q2 England 36-South Africa 29

Q3 England 49-South Africa 48

Q4 England 65-South Africa 63

South Africa's starting seven:

Khanyisa Chawane (C); Phumza Maweni (GK); Izette Griesel (WA); Lenize Potgieter (GS); Karla Pretorius (GD); Lefebre Rademan (GA); Shadine vd Merwe (WD)

- Netball South Africa

Source: Sport24