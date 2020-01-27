Sudan: Finance Minister - 'Diesel Subsidies to Be Cut'

Khartoum — Finance Minister Ibrahim El Badawi announced during a national television interview yesterday that subsidies on diesel will be gradually lifted in the second half of this year. The suspension of the subsdies will last a year.

El Badawi pointed out that subsidising fuel is "ineffective and unfair" because of fuel smuggling. He said that smuggling led to scarcity of fuel. He claimed that Sudan is "the third cheapest country" with regard to fuel. Cutting the subsidies will save the government $ 400 million.

El Badawi stressed the need to move from commodity subsidies to directly subsidising the people.

He also said he expects to receive significant amounts of money as a result of the efforts to recover looted funds, both within Sudan and abroad. He claimed there were clear indications of looted funds abroad, which are secretly managed by the judicial agencies.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.