Sudan: Angry Mob Plunders Farmers Association Stores in North Darfur

24 January 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Kabkabiya — A mob of angry people plundered and destroyed the headquarters of the Small Farmers Association in Kabkabiya in North Darfur. They accuse the local government association of unjustly distributing aid to people affected by torrential rains and floods last year.

They also blame the association's administration to be closely affiliated with the defunct Al Bashir regime.

Last year more than 98,000 people were affected by the rains and floods in the area. The Small Farmers Association distributed non-food items.

Witnesses reported to Radio Dabanga that hundreds of people stormed the headquarters of the association on Wednesday. They plundered three stores and 13 offices and took household appliances, blankets, plastic sheets, tents, pumps, water tanks, electricity generators, computers, solar panels, tables, chairs, doors and windows.

They also threw out and burned the documents of the association and smashed a vehicle.

The witnesses said that the police intervened and took control of the headquarters after it was pillaged.

The losses are estimated at millions of Pounds.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
Magufuli Sacks Home Affairs Minister for Unsanctioned Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.