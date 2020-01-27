South Africa: Hlophe v Goliath Puts Judiciary in Peril - Step in Now, Chief Justice Mogoeng

27 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Daily Maverick

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng should urgently step in to resolve the crisis in the judiciary sparked by a serious complaint from Western Cape Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath to the Judicial Services Commission about her boss, Judge President John Hlophe.

Allegations of gross misconduct levelled at Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe by Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath need not be investigated by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) in order to resolve the urgent crisis Goliath's complaint presents to the credibility and perceived impartiality of the South African judiciary.

It is crucial that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola guard the judiciary from attack or from being undermined and disgraced from within -- especially considering that some cases of serious corruption revealed at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture are about to head to South African courts.

The veracity of Goliath's allegation that Hlophe assaulted a fellow judge can very easily be investigated without dragging the JSC into it. First, the identity of the judge who was attacked is known not only to Daily Maverick, but other judges as well.

It is also known that this judge filed an affidavit with regard to the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

