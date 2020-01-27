South Africa: They Took Away Our House, They Took Away Our Neighbourhood, They Took Away Our Lives

27 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Dougie Oakes

Land expropriation without compensation has sparked intense debate throughout the country, in most instances splitting South Africans on racial lines. My family -- and my wife's family -- were victims of expropriation too: property expropriation during the high noon of apartheid. Here is my story...

In the 1960s, in Myburgh Road, Diep River, in the southern suburbs of Cape Town, the Group Areas Act hung and hovered, swinging this way and that, teasing the area's largely working-class community into a false sense of security.

Most of the houses in the road were in a state of disrepair - and so when Group officials came to tell residents they would have to move, the news was greeted with ambivalence by most people.

The writer's mother, known to everyone as Dot, behind Aunt Murie's house, No 1 Myburgh Road, Diep River. (Photo: supplied)

Some were worried about having to move; others thought that better housing was not an unattractive proposition.

I was at primary school then, and like other children my age, knew most people in the neighbourhood.

We lived opposite the Methodist Church's cemetery in a rented house with an enclosed stoep that my mother, a formidable matriarch known to everyone...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
Land and Rural Issues
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
Magufuli Sacks Home Affairs Minister for Unsanctioned Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.